Stovetop Firestop being recalled

Cook-top fire suppressors are being recalled.

The Stovetop Firestop can fail to activate the sealed openings that allow the suppressant powder to feed out of the canister and suppress the fire.

This product was sold in pairs through Home Depot’s website.

There have been two reports of the Firestop not working properly.

No injuries have been reported.

If you have this item, contact WilliamsRDM to receive a free replacement.

You can find that contact WilliamsRDM toll-free at (888) 616-7976, or email ar stfs@stovetopfirestop.com, or through their website.

For more information about the recall, click here.