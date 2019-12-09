TWRA accepting applications for grant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency announced it is accepting grant applications for fishing directed towards Hispanic communities.

In a news release, the TWRA announced that grant applications can be submitted to the George H.W. Bush Vamos A Pescar Education Fund.

The release says the grant will go to programs that engage and educate the Hispanic community in fishing programs, activities and classes.

The program will focus on large, urban centers within the state, and it must be ethnically inclusive, according to the release.

The program is a part of the agency’s efforts to encourage participation and opportunities in fishing, according to the release.

To apply, go the TWRA website under the Fishing section.

Applications can be emailed to Assistant Chief Mike Parsley at mike.parseley@tn.gov.