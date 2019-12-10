14th Annual Milan ‘Shop with a Cop’ brings smiles to local children’s faces

MILAN, Tenn.–It’s the 14th Annual Milan ‘Shop with a Cop’, with more than 35 law enforcement vehicles with 70 kids, who are looking for their favorite Christmas present.

“I’m getting shoes, jacket and some other toys,” said ‘Shop with a Cop’ shopper, Jasmin Hughes

With duck toys and Barbie doll fights, Gibson County officers have their work cut out for them. Milan Police Chief Bobby Sellers agrees.

“It’s grown so much that we’ve had to get help from other police departments because we don’t have enough manpower to take 70 kids shopping,” said Chief Sellers.

“We got all sorts from Camden, Medina, Trenton, just all over Gibson County,” said Sellers.

Chief Sellers said kids 3 and up get $300 to spend and kids under 3 get $200.

Jasmin Hughes said this is her first time shopping with a cop and she’s looking to find clothes for her doll.

“I got like this cute night gown and it matches my, my Life Doll nightgown,” said Hughes.

“It’s you know, Christmas time and were supposed to be giving back, it allows us to do that, spend a couple hours with the kids, take them shopping, and to see the joy on their face, it may be all that some of them get for Christmas,” said Sellers.

Chief Sellers said ‘Shop with a Cop’ is made possible with donations from local businesses in Milan.