Bitter Cold Beginning to Wednesday

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Tuesday, December 10th

So far the forecast is panning out as expected! We had minor accumulations of snowfall or none at all so travel impacts were minimal at best for West Tennessee today. If you’re worried about not seeing snow today, don’t be! On average, the last 70 years of weather data have shown us that there are 11-12 days with snow every Winter counting days from December through March.

TONIGHT

Temperatures will be well below freezing this evening but icy roads are not expected now that most of the water has evaporated from earlier rain and snow. Skies will gradually clear overnight leading to temperatures in the lower 20s by sunrise Wednesday!

Enjoy the sunshine tomorrow! After a frigid start, temperatures will warm up into the middle 40s Wednesday afternoon thanks to clear skies and light winds from the southwest. Our next chance for rain is forecast for Friday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest hour-by-hour forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

