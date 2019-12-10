Jackson-Madison County Health Department hosting free parenting class

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is hosting a free parenting class.

According to a news release, the health department, along with the Tennessee Child Care Resource and Referral Network and Signal Centers, will host the class Monday, Dec. 16 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church on 173 Roosevelt Parkway.

The release says the class will focus om conscious discipline, and will allow parents to discuss effective discipline strategies will Signal Centers Family Quality Coach Regina Henning.

The event is free to attend with no RSVP to attend, however child care will not be provided to participants.

More more information call Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department at (731) 423-3020.