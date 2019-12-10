JMCSS Budget Committee discuss future finances

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Jackson-Madison County School Budget Committee went over their future finances, Tuesday evening.

School board Budget Committee Chairman Jim Campbell said this meeting is to check the calendar for next year’s budget,

plus establish a deadline to receive input from board members and other departments.

“We got a deadline of being able to present a budget to our board in our May meeting, and once we approve it, it goes to the county commission for their approval,” said Campbell.

Campbell said this meeting was also to make sure all the members understood the process of Budget Committee duties.