JPD confirms officer shot at, neighbors react

JACKSON, Tenn.– Three days after a woman is shot in the arm on Old Hickory Blvd., Jackson Police confirm at least one of their officers was shot at near the same location Monday night.

Investigators say no one was injured, and there was not any property damage. People who live on this street say they have had enough.

“You hear it so often,” Gary Williams said.

“All we heard was, ‘Pow! Pow, pow, pow, pow, pow!'” another neighbor said.

Usually, when WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News does this type of story, no one wants to talk. However, after Monday night’s shooting, people who live in the 800 block of Old Hickory Blvd. are ready for change.

“I don’t know what else to do. It’s not going to get any better by being quiet. It’s got to start with us,” Williams said.

People say they hear gunshots about once a week. Women, who didn’t want their faces shown for their own safety, say even their kids know what to do.

“If they are outside and they hear anything that sounds like fireworks,” they told us, “they call them firecrackers, they come in the house. But if they’re not outside, we try to not make a big deal of it. –We grab our animals and we lock the doors.”

Williams says these few people are ruining it for the rest who live in that area.

“Once you pull that trigger, the bullets have no eyes. And you know, if you want to throw your life away, good. But think about the people you hurt, because that list continues to grow, regardless of how you look at it,” he said.

He says it is time for people to take responsibility.

“In our neighborhood, we don’t want to get involved, but you are involved because you’re a part of it,” he said.

But, as of now, people have a difficult time talking about this.

“Somebody knows who is doing it, and they are part of the problem,” he said.

And that makes it difficult to figure out who did it.

“I wish they would do something more about it,” the women said.

If you have any information on the recent shootings, please call Jackson Police at (731) 425-8400.