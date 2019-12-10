Officers give back with annual Jackson ‘Shop with a Cop’

JACKSON, Tenn.–Children in the Hub City enjoyed an annual tradition.

21 children received $245 each to get a Christmas gift of their choice at the north Walmart Tuesday night during Jackson’s ‘Shop with a Cop’.

Children with the help of law enforcement officers picked out bicycles, toys, clothing, Legos, dolls and action figures. Some even bought presents for their siblings. Organizers say they have fundraisers throughout the year to raise money for the event.

“A lot of times, the police are at your house when it’s the worst time; whereas this is a really good time. Instead of when something bad has happened, this gives us an opportunity to to give back and let them see us in a different light as well,” said Capt. Jeff Shepard of the Jackson Police Department.