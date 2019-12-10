Snow Gradually Shifts East, Then Cold!

Weather Update: Tuesday, December 10 —

We continue to monitor the winter storm set up for West Tennessee. Though the likelihood of any significant impacts seems rather limited to the Tennessee River counties at this point. The main issue with the set up is the arctic air which is training off the northerly wind. its not only very cold, but also very dry and that eats away at the northern side of the storms, which was always in question coming in to today. Current dew points as of 9:30 AM showed areas north of I-40 generally around 13 to 20 degrees. That is much too dry to support precipitation all the way to the surface. South and east of that, east of Hwy 45. We remain in the mid to upper 20s which will and has supported precipitation thus far, but eventually high pressure will win out and the whole system will shift east away from our region.



Tonight:

Skies will gradually clear as the ry layer expands and takes over the rest of the column, this will allow temps to fall into the mid to low 20s overnight. Any lingering fluorides will end earlier in the evening likely just after sunset to the east.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

