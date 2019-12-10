Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission to have CWD update

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting is expected to have a chronic wasting disease update.

The commission is holding the meeting from December 12 to the 13 in Gatlinburg, and will have the latest harvest and testing results, according to a news release.

The commission will be attended by representatives from the Hiwassee Chapter Trout Unlimited, an organization that has been assisting the Southern Brook Trout Restoration project, according to the release.

The release says the event will also have Multi-Media Chief Don King preview and clip from the new Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency television program.

The Threatened and Endangered Species list will also be presented for review. It is required by law to be updated every two years, according to the release.