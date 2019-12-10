Tennessee man charged in 18-year-old murder case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee man has been arrested and charged in a murder case that went cold for 18 years.

News outlets report 51-year-old Douglas Talley is accused of killing 72-year-old Etta Etheridge, who was found unresponsive in her Paris home in 2001.

The state Bureau of Investigation says new evidence and leads implicated Talley.

Details about those leads and evidence weren’t immediately provided.

He was arrested in Nashville last week and indicted on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree murder in the perpetration of a robbery.

It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.