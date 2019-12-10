Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency offers holiday gift ideas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency is helping providing gift ideas.

In a news release the TWRA suggested fishing licenses, a magazine subscription, and even a new TWRA branded hat for the angler, hunter and wildlife watcher in your life.

Fishing licenses can be purchased through the TWRA’s online system, regional offices or from participating agents throughout the state, and come in annual, lifetime and youth options. It also comes with the option to be a collectible durable card.

The release says the new hat features the TWRA logo on the front of the cap, and has an adjustable strap to help fit most sizes.

The hat can be received with a $20 donation, and all proceeds go to the TWRA Foundation to support Tennessee outdoor education programs.

The TWRA hat can be found in the specialty section of the “License Catalog” at the Go Outdoor Tennessee website.