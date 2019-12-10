THP troopers involved in short chase and crash in East Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.– The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirms a short car chase between a driver and Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers Tuesday night.

THP can not confirm any other details at this time. At the scene at 5:30 p.m., WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reporters saw one red vehicle flipped over and towed with the front windshield smashed at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and James Buchanan Drive in East Jackson. A red truck also has some damages in front of a white house in the same area.

Troppers were seen searching the smaller red car where it appears they found cash and other items.

“I hear it. It was like a train wreck,” said eyewitness, James Crosswait. “If it wasn’t for where the truck was, it probably would have gone through the house and killed my son and my wife and that’s for sure, you know, I hope he gets whats coming to him. I hope he gets a Merry Christmas to you buddy because you know you could have done some serious damage.”

“This red vehicle coming across the railroad tracks. It got some big air! You should learn that if you run from the police, overtime they are going to catch you,” said Chayan Crosswait, eyewitness.