Alamo woman offers $500 reward to stop neighborhood’s suspicious activity

ALAMO, Tenn. — Residents in a West Tennessee town are speaking out and cashing out after a rash of suspicious activity.

Alamo resident Ann Strong is offering a $500 reward for information.

“When someone gets into your Corvette and scatters the papers around, you feel like you’ve been abused,” Strong said.

Strong is concerned about ongoing suspicious activity in her Alamo neighborhood after her car was ransacked, and says she’s not the only one.

She says that some of her other neighbors experienced problems.

“They’ve been knocking on doors and windows, and shining a light into people’s houses,” Strong said.

City alderman and resident Kenneth Bodkins says his home was also targeted.

“My wife woke me up, and they were beating on the front door,” Bodkins said. “When I got up to see what was going on, they were beating on another door, not knocking.”

In a release from Alamo Police Chief Brad York, police say the problems started on Halloween.

Crockett County Sheriff Troy Klyce says his department is assisting in the investigations.

“In the last month, we’ve had a rash of car burglaries,” Klyce said. “For about a week, there were several car burglaries, all at night, and most of the time the vehicles were left unlocked.”

Alamo police say the suspicious activities also include auto thefts, shooting guns in town, and prowling around houses.

Klyce and residents are worried that someone may get hurt because people are afraid.

Community members say they want their quiet town back to normal.

“We’re not going to tolerate it. We’re going to have to handle the problem. We just aren’t going to tolerate it,” Bodkins said.

If you see or hear anything suspicious, you’re asked to call the Alamo Police Department at (731) 696-4483 or the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department at (731) 696-2104.