Cash reward offered for man accused of assaulting deputy

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of a Hardin County man accused of assaulting a deputy.

Investigators say David Doyle, 45, was wanted on unrelated charges when a deputy attempted to arrest him in October.

Investigators say Doyle assaulted the deputy while attempting to escape and, at one point, Doyle’s dogs attacked.

Doyle ran into the woods and has not been arrested, according to a news release.

He is now wanted on one count of aggravated assault of a sheriff’s deputy.

The U.S. Marshals began assisting in the search for Doyle in November, and are now asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Doyle is described as about 6-feet tall, weighing around 230 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Investigators say Doyle has a violent criminal history and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Doyle is asked to call the U.S. Marshals at (731) 427-4661. Calls will be kept confidential.