HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University has announced the total raised during Friday night’s annual Benefit Dinner featuring NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr.

The benefit dinner raised more than $1.3 million for student scholarships, $100,000 more than last year’s total.

This year’s was the 55th annual benefit dinner. For the last 19 years, the dinner has raised more than $1 million each year to help students attend Freed-Hardeman University.