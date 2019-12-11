Humboldt City Schools close due to sickness

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Humboldt City Schools has confirmed all schools will be closed the rest of the week due to illnesses.

District officials say Humboldt City Schools will be closed from Thursday, December 12 and Friday, December 13.

The district is closing due to an increasing number of absences among faculty, staff and students during the early part of the week.

The district said in a Facebook post that the closure will provide an opportunity for school system facilities and buses to be sanitized.

All after school activities will also be cancelled.