Jack and Jill of America hosts seventh annual Winterfest

JACKSON, Tenn. — Wednesday was the seventh annual Winterfest.

Teens who are a part of Jack and Jill of America host the Boys and Girls Club for a day of holiday fun.

Jack and Jill is all about being community givers, not community takers.

The teens brought games like as ring toss, corn hole, face painting, and more for the boys and girls.

“It brings joy, especially this time of the season. You know, because I don’t know what their home situations may be. So, if this brings a little joy to them and makes them happy today, then we’ve done our job,” Jack and Jill America of Jackson chapter president Betty Beverly Brown said.

The kids all ate together and enjoyed holiday treats.