Man arrested after Tuesday night car chase

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man is now in custody, and charges are pending after a car chase ended in a crash Tuesday night in east Jackson.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Melvin Ellison Jr. was driving south on South Highland Avenue when a trooper saw him swerve across the center dividing line around 4:30 p.m., nearly hitting another vehicle.

The trooper attempted to stop Ellison, who drove away at a high rate of speed, according to a crash report.

The report says troopers chased Ellison for about a mile and a half, before Ellison hit an unoccupied pickup truck in the yard of a home on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Ellison then hit a utility pole, and the vehicle flipped in a field, according to the report.

Ellison attempted to run from the crash, but was taken into custody by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Madison County Sheriff’s Office a short distance away.

Charges have not been confirmed at this time.

The THP report indicates charges are pending.