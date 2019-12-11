Mr. Steak gas grill recall

1/2 Bass Pro Grill

2/2 Bass Pro Grill



Bass Pro Shop has announced a recall for its “Mr. Steak” gas grills due to a fire hazard.

The gas regulator hose, with attached fuel gauge, can reportedly melt if it comes in contact with the bottom of the grill’s firebox.

Bass Pro has received nine reports of grill fires. However, no injuries have been reported.

The grills were sold at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s stores nationwide.

If you have one of these grills, contact Mr. Steak for a free repair kit.

Mr. Steak can be contacted at (833) 677-8325 or 833-MRSTEAK from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

More information is available at the Mr. Steak website.