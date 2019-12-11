Paris, Henry County hosts annual ‘Cops and Kids’ shopping trip

PARIS, Tenn. — The Paris and Henry County Chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police held their annual “Cops and Kids” Christmas shopping trip Saturday.

The lodge invited 240 children to go Christmas shopping at Walmart in Paris.

Each child was allowed to spend $75 on Christmas presents and received a stuffed animal, fruit, candy and breakfast.

Officers from the Paris Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Department, as well as the Henry County High School DECA class, the Henry County Criminal Justice class, rescue squad and the Knights of Columbus also participated.