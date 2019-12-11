Salvation Army updates red kettle campaign, Angel Tree program

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Salvation Army has updated their progress on the Red Kettle campaign and the Angel Tree program.

The Salvation Army is aiming to raise $140,000 through the Red Kettle campaign. Currently, the campaign is $10,000 behind their goal due to having eight fewer days to ring this year.

Apple Pay and Google Pay are available at the kettle stands this year, according to the Salvation Army.

The Angel Tree program also has 71 angels that need to be adopted this year.

The Angel Tree program allows people to “adopt” a child this holiday season and provide gifts for those children.

Angel Trees are set up this year at Old Hickory Mall in front of JCPenney, Walmart at 2196 Emporium Drive and Walmart at 2171 South Highland Avenue.

If you would like to adopt an angel, you are asked to buy gift items and return them to one of the three locations for the Salvation Army to distribute.