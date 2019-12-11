Scattered Showers Possible on Friday

Weather Update – 6:30 p.m. – Wednesday, December 11th

Sunny skies and a dry day have brought temperatures into the upper 40s this afternoon! A little bit warmer than I expected but we began the day as forecast – in the lower 20s! Temperatures are expected to continue to warm up a little bit more this week before our next chance for rain on Friday.

TONIGHT

Clear skies will continue into Thursday morning leading to another COLD night. Temperatures will drop to the middle 20s by sunrise with light winds.

Cloud cover will increase throughout the day tomorrow but southeasterly winds will put temperatures in the middle 50s in the afternoon. Our weather stays dry Thursday, but there’s a chance for showers on Friday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest hour-by-hour forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com