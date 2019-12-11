Senior football players prepare for 2019 West Tennessee All Star Game

JACKSON, Tenn. — Over 75 local athletes representing over 30 high schools hit the field this week to prepare for the 2019 West Tennessee Health Care All Star Game. This week, players will be provided lodging at a hotel in Jackson and will conduct four practices on the campus of USJ.

Throughout the week, teams will also participate in multiple team meetings, learning from a variety of coaches from the West Tennessee area, and will then conclude activities this week giving back to the community through several service projects on Friday morning before the game.

The North and South All Stars are scheduled to kickoff from USJ on Friday night at 7:00.