Third man charged in Martin shooting

MARTIN, Tenn. — Martin police have arrested a third man in connection with a November shooting at a Martin apartment.

Police say 21-year-old Dylan Yates, of Dresden, is charged with aggravated assault and especially aggravated burglary in the November 11 shooting at Cambridge Apartments on Lee Street.

Police say Yates is currently in custody at the Weakley County Detention Center.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Martin Police Department at (731) 587-5355 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 587-2611.