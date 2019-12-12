92-year-old woman reported missing in Haywood County

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 92-year-old woman.

The sheriff’s office says Lou Philpot was last seen leaving Brownsville Baptist Church around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. She did not return to her home on West Main Street.

The sheriff’s office says Philpot was reported missing around 2 a.m. Thursday.

She was last seen driving a 1994 maroon Buick Regal.

The sheriff’s office says Philpot suffers from memory lapses and “may be confused.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 772-6158 or (731) 772-1215.