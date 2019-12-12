Care Center celebrates 27th anniversary

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local care center is celebrating Christmas a little early.

The Care Center of Jackson hosted their annual Christmas dinner Thursday at Northside United Methodist Church.

They are celebrating 27 years of service in Jackson and West Tennessee.

The dinner is a time of fellowship, educational outreach and giving thanks to all who contribute prayers, time and talent for the ministry of the Care Center.

“To see their lives change is a miracle. And so we like expressing what God has done for other people, and this is also one of the ways we thank the Lord,” executive director Nathan Young said. “Because we brag on him and give him the glory for what he’s done.”

The Care Center seeks to show the love of God to women and children who are homeless, not by choice.

They aim to provide safety, financial stability and healing.