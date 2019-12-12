Company announces expansion plan for Chester County

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Arvin Sango Inc. has announced the company’s third expansion in Henderson.

Governor Bill Lee, Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe, along with officials from Arvin Sango Inc. announced the expansion Thursday, according to a news release.

The release says the expansion will bring 153 new jobs into Chester County over the next five years.

“The employment rate is about 3 percent. We are a county of about 17,500, but about 3,500 people leave here everyday to find jobs somewhere else. What we would very much like to do is get those people the opportunity to come back home to work,” Henderson Mayor Bobby King said.

The company is expanding to keep up with the growing demand, and will reach its third expansion since 2008, according to the release.

The release says Arvin Sango is owned by Sango Co., Ltd, and supplies stamped auto body parts and door safety parts to brands such as Toyota and Nissan.