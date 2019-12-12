County Commission meeting has big announcements

JACKSON, Tenn. — There were a few big announcements from the Madison County Commission agenda review meeting.

The first big line of conversation was with Sheriff John Mehr, who is asking for an additional $323,000 be added to his budget to cover a contract with doctor Keith Bates for the Madison County jail.

Monday, they will announce the JCM emergency management director.

“We are going to be talking about, we are going to have an update on the jail construction, the new jail construction, and just our general budget amendments that we will go through. Things like that,” county commissioner Jeff Wall said.

Monday there will be announcements from the school superintendent and Jared Myracle.

There will also be amendments, or transfers to the general fund, and department capital projects.