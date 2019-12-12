Family, friends start GoFundMe for victim of Trenton shooting

TRENTON, Tenn. — Family members and friends of Madisson Bright have created a GoFundMe account to help with funeral costs.

Bright, 18, was shot and killed early Sunday morning at a home on South Lexington Street in Trenton.

Police say 23-year-old Deandrez Belew is now charged with reckless homicide in connection with her death.

Money raised through the GoFundMe account will go to Bright’s family.

