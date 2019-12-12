Henderson Co. Sheriff addresses jail overcrowding

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke says for years, the Henderson County jail had no problems with overcrowding. In the past couple of years, it’s become a serious issue.

“We contract it at a number below 216, which is our capacity. Now we’re looking at an average of probably 250, 255 inmates,” Duke said.

Duke points to two reasons for the overcrowding: the people awaiting trial, and the state prisoners they’re holding.

“Up through 2018, it was roughly 35,” Duke said. “Now, we have 81 pretrial inmates today. We’ve had as many 100.”

Duke says every jail holds a certain number of state inmates.

“We’ve kept a large number of these over the years, because we had the space. Now that we don’t, that number has reduced down,” he said.

In order to address overcrowding, Duke is proposing an expansion to the jail.

“Somewhere between four and eight million dollars would be a range, depending on a whole lot of factors that fall in the project,” he said.

Duke said the original proposal for the current jail included 300 beds, but in an effort to cut costs, the county decided to reduce that to 216 beds.

He says the state also pays for the jail to hold its inmates.

“The county has about $1.2 million of additional revenue, money, that goes into the big pot,” Duke said. “The reality is, at this point we have to look at what is the most viable option to keep us compliant with the state, and keep the liability off the county.”

Duke says he wants to include dorm-style housing with about 100 additional beds.

The Henderson County Commission will meet next Tuesday, December 17, to discuss the jail proposal.