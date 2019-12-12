Jackson police seek assistance in Walmart theft

1/2

2/2



JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police say they are investigating a shoplifting incident at Walmart and need the public’s assistance.

Police say the shoplifting incident took place on November 21 at the north Walmart in Jackson.

Surveillance video captured two suspects running from the store with items they had not paid for, according to police.

The woman seen on surveillance video had blue hair and was wearing a red Nike hoodie, dark-colored pants and multi-colored shoes, according to police.

Police say the man was seen wearing a light gray hoodie, dark gray pants and dark shoes.

Both were last seen leaving the area in a gray vehicle, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.