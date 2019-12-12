JMCSS board members debate hot topics during December meeting

JACKSON, Tenn.–A school board member questioned unknown expenditures in a school board amendment.

The Jackson Madison County school board’s meeting lasted almost three hours.

Board members debated on issues relevant to filling a major role in the school system.

A big discussion topic in Thursday night’s meeting was item 12, which is an $890,000 budget amendment where board members surprisingly found out nearly $290,000 dollars is apportioned to a new stadium and track for JCM and Madison Academic.

However, board member Shannon Stewart says this was not spelled out in the amendment.

“I went home on Monday night from this meeting and I was uncomfortable with that budget amendment,” Stewart said.

Board members also discussed setting the minimum criteria for the new superintendent’s position.

“If they’re going to select a new superintendent, we need to make sure we know what the criteria is so the applicants know,” interim superintendent Ray Washington said.

Board members agreed on three to five years of teaching experience and three to five years of administrative experience.

“I think this met both ends as a compromise between board members,” Washington said.

Members also discussed disciplinary hearings for two situations.

Discussions of both resulted in backing Washington’s decision to modify the students’ time in alternative school.

“They sent an appeal, but the board backed my decision as I did modify those from 180 days to a lesser amount,” Washington said.

JMCEA also shared emails from Level 1 and Level 5 teachers who are not happy with the direction things are going with the administration and many say they are hoping to find a new superintendent who does not micromanage.

The application for superintendent opens Friday.