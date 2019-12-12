Local company helps town get free Wi-Fi

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. –A company is helping parks and businesses in one county get connected.

1Tennessee, a broadband company located in Humboldt, installed a new Wi-Fi antenna at Milano’s Pizza in downtown Humboldt.

To connect to the free Wi-Fi select 1Tennessee community Wi-Fi, agree to the terms and then you are online.

1Tennessee also has an antenna on their building, next to Bailey Park, for park visitors to use.

Company president John Warmath explains how the free Wi-Fi will help the area.

“There’s been a lot of research, and it shows this kind of perk basically incentivizes people to spend more time shopping locally, and spend more in their downtown areas,” Warmath said.

The company plans to install more antennas in downtown Humboldt, downtown Medina, and in Three Way once the new municipal building is finished.