Local group held banquet for World AIDS Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local group is spreading awareness of AIDS.

The Tennessee Community HIV-AIDS Partnership, known as TN-CHAP, honored World AIDS Day with banquet.

Guests wore red and black for the banquet.

They enjoyed food, a program speaker, a singer, plus educational information.

“This is a celebration to remember those who died and went before us, and all the things that they did to help get the medication to where it’s at today,” Chair of Community Planning Group Mark Tidwell said.

World AIDS Day was December 1, and started in 1988.

It is an international day dedicated to raising awareness of AIDS.