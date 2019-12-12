Clouds Will Start To Increase Approaching The Weekend

Weather Update – 8:07 a.m. – Thursday, December 12th

After a frosty cold start in the lower 20’s, we are warming up quickly into the afternoon.

TODAY

Sunny skies to start and becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warming quickly to 54 in the afternoon with light southeast winds.

A few patches of drizzle can’t be ruled out by late Friday, but the overall chance is low for rain.

Other than a few clouds today, it should be a great afternoon to catch up on some holiday shopping! Our next most likely chance for rain is Sunday into Monday and there’s a near-miss with Old Man Winter! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest hour-by-hour forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7brian

Facebook – http://facebook.com/briandaviswbbj

Email – badavis@wbbjtv.com