Mugshots : Madison County : 12/10/19 – 12/11/19 December 12, 2019

Brandon Coman Driving on revoked/suspended license
Christopher Douglas Violation of probation
Christopher Stedman Aggravated assault
Crystal Rickman Failure to appear
Howard Williams Failure to appear
James Jones Violation of probation
Keith Hines Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license
Keyon Greer Simple domestic assault
Kierra Monique Lewis Driving on revoked/suspended license
Lee Minor Failure to appear
Lesean Tuggle Identity theft
Melvin Ellison Jr. Reckless endangerment, resisting stop/arrest, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license
Meva Suyapa Luque Driving on revoked/suspended license
Nicholas Johnson Simple domestic assault, vandalism, unlawful drug paraphernalia
Randavious Deberry Simple domestic assault, vandalism
Robin Barr Violation of probation
Tamaria Whitley Failure to appear
Tiffany Walters Violation of probation
Willie Ray Harris Criminal trespass, resisting stop/arrest

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/10/19 and 7 a.m. on 12/11/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.