Mugshots : Madison County : 12/10/19 – 12/11/19

1/19 Brandon Coman Driving on revoked/suspended license

2/19 Christopher Douglas Violation of probation

3/19 Christopher Stedman Aggravated assault

4/19 Crystal Rickman Failure to appear



5/19 Howard Williams Failure to appear

6/19 James Jones Violation of probation

7/19 Keith Hines Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

8/19 Keyon Greer Simple domestic assault



9/19 Kierra Monique Lewis Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/19 Lee Minor Failure to appear

11/19 Lesean Tuggle Identity theft

12/19 Melvin Ellison Jr. Reckless endangerment, resisting stop/arrest, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license



13/19 Meva Suyapa Luque Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/19 Nicholas Johnson Simple domestic assault, vandalism, unlawful drug paraphernalia

15/19 Randavious Deberry Simple domestic assault, vandalism

16/19 Robin Barr Violation of probation



17/19 Tamaria Whitley Failure to appear

18/19 Tiffany Walters Violation of probation

19/19 Willie Ray Harris Criminal trespass, resisting stop/arrest







































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/10/19 and 7 a.m. on 12/11/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.