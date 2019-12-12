Mugshots : Madison County : 12/11/19 – 12/12/19 December 12, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/13Kanisha T. McClish Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 2/13Adryan Grundy Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/13Courtney Browder Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/13Elgin Ray Weddle Harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 5/13Foster Keith Roe II Schedule VI drug violations, schedule III drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, firearm used in dangerous felony Show Caption Hide Caption 6/13Franky W. Simpson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/13Javarous Jett Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/13Laura Bridges Theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 9/13Leroy Coleman Shoplifting-theft of property, evading arrest, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 10/13Michael C. Sain Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 11/13Robert Scarbrough Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 12/13Tomar Beard Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 13/13Tonya Lane Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/11/19 and 7 a.m. on 12/12/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest