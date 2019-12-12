Mugshots : Madison County : 12/11/19 – 12/12/19

1/13 Kanisha T. McClish Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

2/13 Adryan Grundy Violation of probation

3/13 Courtney Browder Violation of probation

4/13 Elgin Ray Weddle Harassment



5/13 Foster Keith Roe II Schedule VI drug violations, schedule III drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, firearm used in dangerous felony

6/13 Franky W. Simpson Violation of community corrections

7/13 Javarous Jett Violation of probation

8/13 Laura Bridges Theft under $999



9/13 Leroy Coleman Shoplifting-theft of property, evading arrest, driving while unlicensed

10/13 Michael C. Sain Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism

11/13 Robert Scarbrough Violation of community corrections

12/13 Tomar Beard Violation of order of protection



13/13 Tonya Lane Violation of community corrections



























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/11/19 and 7 a.m. on 12/12/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.