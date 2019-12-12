Police search for missing 92-year-old woman in Haywood County

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Police are searching for an elderly woman who was last seen leaving church Wednesday in Brownsville.

Police from multiple agencies are searching for 92-year-old Mary Lou Philpot in Haywood County.

Police say Philpot was last seen leaving Brownsville Baptist Church around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Brownsville Assistant Police Chief Kelvin Evans says Philpot’s son reported her missing around 2 a.m. Thursday.

“Patrol received a call from her son stating that his mother hadn’t made it home. He stated he fell asleep, and when he woke up his mother was not home, which was like six hours, and realized she hadn’t made it. He reported her missing,” Evans said.

Police say Philpot may suffer from some memory lapses and may be confused. She also does not like to drive at night.

Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett says surveillance video showed Philpot headed towards her home about two miles from the church on West Main Street.

“She does have some memory issues, and sometimes that can cause confusion. We feel like that might be a contributing factor.” Garrett said.

Police say Philpot was last seen driving a 1994 maroon Buick Regal similar to this one with Tennessee tag 386-JYQ, and Philpot’s vehicle does have damage.

“Passenger side rear-view mirror is off or dangling form the car. It’s hanging from a cable, and it might be easy for someone to spot,” Garrett said.

Police say Philpot is a well-liked member in the Haywood County community, and is former circuit county clerk and everyone wants her back home safely.

“Very respected family, very good folks,” Garrett said.

“I started in law enforcement in 1991, and I’ve known her since then, so she is very well known in the community,” Evans said.

If you have information on Philpot’s whereabouts, or if you see her, call the Haywood County Sheriff’s office at (731) 772-6158 or (731) 772-1215.

You can also call the Brownsville Police Department at 731-772-1260.