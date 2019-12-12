Slight Chance for Light Rain on Friday

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Thursday, December 12th

It’s been a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures in the middle 50s as we expected. Cloud cover will be increasing tonight before showers arrive tomorrow in parts of West Tennessee. It looks like only a few will see rain on Friday but many more will put the umbrella to good use on Monday when the next cold front comes through.

TONIGHT

Skies will continue to become cloudy later tonight, and that cloud cover will prevent temperatures from dropping below freezing overnight with most areas in the middle or upper 30s by sunrise.

Under mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will warm up to the upper 40s and lower 50s tomorrow afternoon. Light scattered rain is possible later in the morning and afternoon before most showers leave by evening. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest hour-by-hour forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com