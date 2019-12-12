Union University students plan to stay on campus for holidays

JACKSON, Tenn. — While most Union University students are heading home after final exams, some are staying on campus for Christmas break.

Senior Leah Atkins’ last final is for her Greek class, but she’s not leaving campus because her family lives in Canada.

“The cost of flying home to Canada would be the same as just staying in Jackson, so I might as well stay here and get a job and work on grad school applications,” Atkins said.

But she’s not alone. Union has about 10 to 15 students staying on campus this year over the holidays.

“They will be permitted to stay on campus at no cost,” said Dean of Student Life Ken Litscher. “There are often some faculty or staff member or other Union friends that will reach out and say, ‘If you know of a student that needs a place to go, especially on Christmas, they’ll be invited over for Christmas dinner’ and that sort of thing.”

Litscher says there are more foreign students than just those 10 to 15, but they either have family here in the United States they can stay with, or they go home with friends or teammates.

“We want to provide them a sense of community and feel that even though they’re not at home, they’re able to feel a little bit of home here at Union,” Litscher said.

And Leah won’t be spending her whole break on campus.

“I have some grandparents that live nearby, so I’m going to go see them and hang out with them for a week and then come back to Union and hunker down with my computer and get back to work,” she said.

If you’d like to host some of these students or provide a meal over the holidays, email reslife@uu.edu, and they’ll be able to connect you.

Union will wrap up their semester with graduation on Saturday.