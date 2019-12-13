Celebrity visits local college for meet and greet

JACKSON, Tenn. — Community members meet a celebrity at a local college.

Radio personality and stand-up comedian Rickey Smiley was at Jackson State Community College Friday morning, meeting and greeting everyone from the community.

“I am on the radio here in Jackson and wanted to come and just be out in the community,”Smiley said. “With being switched over to Urban AC, a new demographic, so I am excited about that.”

Smiley is slated to take over the Tom Joyner Morning Show, as Joyner retired Friday.

At the event, Smiley was presented the key to the city by Jackson City Councilman Johnny Dodd. Smiley says he has advice for students who want to work in media.

“You have to work hard, do good internships, and get out there and make it happen and grind because you’re going to get what is coming to you, and you have to work hard for it,” Smiley said.

Smiley says he was proud to meet and greet everyone from Jackson.

“I am just happy to be here, here in Jackson and some of the nicest people that I have ever met, and it ain’t nothing like coming to the small town,” Smiley said.

Smiley was originally scheduled to be at the college on November 8, but the event had to be rescheduled.