Gloomy With Spotty Showers Today

Weather Update: Friday December 13 —

Good Morning West Tennessee, We have a gloomy day underway with a fairly large area of clouds over the area today. There is a weak upper trough moving from the Central Plains into the mid-Mississippi River valley. The main moisture axis, or source, fortunately is well to the east along the Appalachian chain. To our west there is a weak mid level trough which will rotate through the region today and tonight. It will have a weak connection which should provide at least a few light and spotty showers through the day. Temperature wise, there wont be much movement today. Afternoon high should be in the low 50s.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamelltv