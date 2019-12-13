Jackson police seek public assistance in shoplifting investigation

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in a shoplifting at Walmart on South Highland Avenue.

Police say the incident happened November 13.

Surveillance video shows a woman with red hair and glasses, wearing a gray Nike hoodie, blue pants and black boots walking out of the store with items that were not purchased.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.