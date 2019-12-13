Liberty football coach, teacher resigns

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System has confirmed Liberty Technology Magnet High School teacher and football coach Orentheus Taylor has resigned.

The district says Taylor has worked in the school system for two and a half years, and was the head football coach for three seasons.

Taylor submitted his resignation Friday, according to a news release.

The release says Taylor will finish the rest of the semester and has offered to assist in the transition.

Liberty will immediately begin the search for a new head football coach.