Local county rallies to buy $90,000 in Christmas presents

ALAMO, Tenn. — A community has come together to buy more than $90,000 in Christmas presents.

This weekend, parents of 675 kids are Christmas shopping at the National Guard Armory in Crockett County.

“We try to find what every kid is getting, so they’ll have an equal Christmas as all of their classmates and friends,” Crockett County Christmas Store president Tonya Kirkland said.

The parents who qualified in October will then come in and pay a $5 fee to pick out presents for their kids.

“They will get to pick out four different toys, starting with a $70 toy, a $35 toy, and two $20 toys. They also get an age-appropriate Bible, a pack of socks, a pack of underwear, and a box of food to cover the holiday break from school,” Kirkland said.

Kirkland says when October rolls around and it’s time to start preparing, the people of Crockett County don’t hesitate to donate.

“We have an extremely generous county here, and everybody supports us and donates and just does a wonderful job, have wonderful hearts to support us and make all of this possible,” Kirkland said.

And she says over the last nine years, the Crockett Christmas Store has not only been a blessing to her, but also everyone who is a part of it.

“It’s a passion that many of our volunteers and board members have. It’s what God has called us to do: provide for the children of Crockett County,” Kirkland said.

Kirkland says they send applications out to families every October, and families qualify based on housing and income.