Missing Haywood County woman found in Mississippi

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Investigators in Haywood County have confirmed a woman reported missing this week has been found in Mississippi.

Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett confirmed 92-year-old Mary Lou Philpot was found alive Friday morning.

No other details on where she was located or her condition were immediately available.

Philpot was reported missing around 2 a.m. Thursday by her son, after she did not return home from church Wednesday night.