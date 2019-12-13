Monitoring for Thunderstorms on Monday

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Friday, December 13th

So far, temperatures have only warmed up to the middle 40s in Jackson today thanks to the gloomy weather we have had so far. Cloudy, damp, and cool conditions will continue tonight, but Monday has our attention right now with a risk for strong thunderstorms.

TONIGHT

Under overcast skies, light rain and drizzle remains possible causing low visibility and patchy fog by the morning. Expect temperatures to start out in the middle and upper 30s Saturday with a slight chance for rain continuing tomorrow.

Under mostly cloudy skies, scattered showers are possible Saturday morning and afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Clouds continue tomorrow night with low temperatures in the middle 30s. Temperatures are the expected to reach the 60s on Monday and fall over 30 degrees overnight, so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including a potential for thunderstorms on Monday and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

