Mugshots : Madison County : 12/12/19 – 12/13/19 December 13, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/13Ricky Lee Webb Simple domestic assault 2/13Allen Leon Jones Contempt of court 3/13Billie Joe Chapman Failure to appear 4/13Caitlin Freeman Driving on revoked/suspended license 5/13Curtis Harris Theft of services 6/13Dmonte Small Violation of probation 7/13Jermine Johnson Simple domestic assault, vandalism 8/13Jnya Jacqunish Kidd Failure to appear 9/13John Fowler Violation of community corrections 10/13Lenorise Beasley Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation 11/13Marvin Beberry Violation of community corrections, aggravated domestic assault 12/13Robert Cook Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon by a felon, driving on revoked/suspended license 13/13Tarrance Perry Failure to appear, failure to comply The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/12/19 and 7 a.m. on 12/13/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.