New business opens up in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new business has opened up in Jackson.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the new Hill Law on North Highland Avenue.

The Jackson Chamber joined Tamara Hill, owner of Hill Law, for the ceremony.

Hill explains what she looks forward to about her new office.

“Provide legal services in a relaxed and comfortable atmosphere, something that is not quite as scary as some law offices might be,” Hill said.

Hill says she is excited to begin serving the Jackson and West Tennessee community.